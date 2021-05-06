McComb police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Gillis Circle.
Mikus Brown, 57, of Jayess, was charged with aggravated assault shortly after the incident occurred and police responded to Gillis Circle.
Quincy Thompson of McComb, age unknown, was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Detectives would not release information Wednesday morning regarding where on his body or how many times Thompson was stabbed, citing the ongoing investigation.
Detective Delre Smith said interviews are ongoing to determine the relationship between Brown and Thompson and what led to the stabbing. Smith did not know if a weapon had been recovered.
The incident occurred at a third party’s residence, not the home of either Brown or Thompson, Smith said.
Brown had not had his initial court appearance to have bond set as of Wednesday.
McComb police are also investigating a business burglary and two vehicle burglaries from last week.
Big Daddy’s Blues Club on North Railroad Boulevard was broken into through the wooden double doors on the building’s south side on April 26.
Taken from the event venue were three WiFi cameras and a WiFi link box off the walls and an ice chest full of a variety of beers, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
A fire extinguisher inside the building had also been destroyed.
As for vehicle burglaries, a Taurus handgun was taken from a vehicle at Magnolia Pointe apartments on Parklane Road around 4 a.m. Saturday, Carter said.
The police report didn’t specify what type of vehicle or mode of entry.
A 2010 Ford Crown Victoria was broken into on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on April 27, but nothing was taken.
The rear passenger window was smashed, and it appeared someone had tried to pry open the trunk, said Smith.
