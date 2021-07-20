Southwest Mississippi Community College officials are in the middle of updating campus facilities to make energy use on campus more efficient.
That work is part of a $6 million contract with the Trane Corp. to upgrade light fixtures, heating and air conditioning systems and other equipment.
School trustees noted new light fixtures in their own meeting room in the Horace Holmes Student Union, as flat-panel LED fixtures replaced old fluorescent-tube fixtures.
Dr. Bill Tucker, the vice president for physical resources, told the board the light replacement, for both fluorescent-tube fixtures and smaller recessed fixtures is ongoing but affected by supply chain issues that have affected many industries since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Refitting the light fixtures “bears a cost upfront, but we’ll save money in the long run,” Tucker said.
He noted that the heating and air conditioning systems in College Hall and the fine arts and Bryan Science buildings are also being overhauled, with new chillers already or soon to be installed.
Tucker also noted a wooden bridge was recently replaced with a concrete walkway for safety, and a number of improvements are underway on school athletic facilities, including the expansion of bleachers.
Blake Brewer, the vice president for student affairs, said another energy-efficiency project involves installing “multipliances” that include a 110-watt refrigerator and freezer and a 700-watt microwave.
He said the manufacturer, EcoMax, is installing the units and will help with replacement when needed.
“This will help us manage what students bring into the dorms,” Brewer said. “We’ve junior high students on campus for basketball camp, and I watched some them unload little refrigerators for the week.”
The school has also installed some 70 new security cameras on campus, and improved internet capability using federal CARES Act money provided to address issues affected by COVID-19.
“Part of getting students to come is making sure they feel safe,” Brewer said. “Our WiFi is getting better and better. Internet accessibility is important. Students look at amenities.”
In other business, the board hired Courtney Hamilton, a 2014 nursing graduate who will soon finish her master’s degree, as an associate degree nursing instructor.
Education Committee chair Kelly Smith said Hamilton’s pediatric nursing focus will benefit SMCC’s program.
