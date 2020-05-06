Southwest Mississippi Community College announced it will waive requirements to graduating seniors to make the application process during the pandemic more convenient.
SMCC announced that graduating seniors will not need to supply the college with their current transcript or their diploma while applying to the college in response to high schools around the state remaining closed for the rest of the spring semester.
College spokesperson Amy Gazzo said students now have the option to apply online and speak with an adviser over the phone to draft their schedule, then they will turn their transcript in at a later date.
“We just thought it would be beneficial to the students to bypass that,” Gazzo said. “Instead of making them go through the red tape, we can say, ‘Go ahead and apply and get all of the stuff finished later.’“
In another matter, applications to live in the college’s residence halls in the next school year are now available.
Director of Housing and Student Activities Lauren Woodworth said the applications are available on the SMCC website. She can be reached at lwoodworth@smcc.edu.
Prospective students who need assistance applying for admission or who need more information can reach recruiter Karinlee Brister at (601) 276-3849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.