A Summit councilwoman who made headlines after a viral video showed her in a confrontation in a Wal-Mart parking lot apologized to town officials and residents on Tuesday but pledged to continue her work as an elected official.
“It was something that just happened. I regret that it happened. It was embarrassing to the citizens of the town of Summit, and I appreciate y’all’s support, y’all’s love, y’all’s understanding,” Pauline Monley said at the council meeting.
Monley was caught on video allegedly firing a gun at one person and attacking another in the store’s parking lot on Saturday.
She has been charged with simple assault, domestic violence and discharging a firearm in city limits, all misdemeanors, although more charges could be pending, police said.
The two other women involved in the confrontation have been charged with simple assault and domestic violence as well.
“What took place, it was just something that happened and I regret that it happened,” Monley said Tuesday in a half-minute address preceding the town’s regularly scheduled work session.
“It was embarrassing to the town of Summit and to the citizens of the town of Summit, but I just have to go through with what I have to go through and deal with what I have to deal with.
“I just want you all to understand what I’ve been going through and continue to support me as you all have been doing.”
“You got it, baby,” Councilman Lester Jones said.
“You got it,” Councilman Joe Lewis added, with someone in the audience chiming in with an “amen.”
One of the women involved, Lillian Martin, said Monday that Monley was lying in wait and instigated the attack, which was the result of a former relationship.
Monley said after the meeting that she acted in self-defense and the other two people were the aggressors, not her. She said surveillance footage from the store shows the origins of the scuffle that the Facebook video does not.
She has denied being involved in a relationship with either of the women.
Monley is in her first term on the town council and said she plans to run for re-election next year.
In the past year, she’s spearheaded the cleaning of Greenlawn Cemetery and advocated for handsome 10% pay raises for employees. But even that move came with some heated words and hard feelings at a recent meeting when one of the town’s employees was left out of the pay package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.