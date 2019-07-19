McComb selectmen will take yet another swing at passing an ordinance on marijuana Tuesday after discussing a draft by board attorney Angela Cockerham in this week’s work session.
The ordinance presented this week differs little from versions presented earlier, mainly enshrining state law on possession of small amounts — 30 grams, about an ounce, or less.
The main differences are that the new ordinance would make such a crime a ticketable offense on its own and discourage arrest for the first offense; and it would slightly lower the maximum fine for first offense from $200 to $150.
The draft ordinance also referenced synthetic marijuana, prompting Selectman Ronnie Brock to ask police Chief Damian Gatlin exactly what synthetic marijuana is.
Gatlin described it as a substance originally used as bath salts, but which is now somewhat commonly sprayed on plant material so it can be smoked.
He said state law now prohibits any marijuana-like substances because makers of the synthetic substance would get around more specific prohibitions by altering the chemical makeup slightly.
The change in the law to a more general prohibition of such substances had cut down on the police department’s encounters with synthetic marijuana and its users. Gatlin said possession and use of heroin has been on the upswing, however.
Brock recommended some minor changes to the draft and said he believed the synthetic marijuana language in the draft should be removed.
Brock also sought updates on various ongoing issues for the city.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley reported that he intends to make a recommendation for Kelvin Butler’s successor as city administrator Tuesday night.
Butler, now running to regain his former Senate seat, announced his resignation in May, to be effective next month.
The mayor also reported that closing documents for the city’s purchase of more than 6 acres near the Martin Luther King Center should be submitted to him by Cockerham soon. The city is buying the land from the Delta Foundation, headed by Summit native Spencer Nash, for $55,000.
Brock also asked about progress in starting talks with area legislators about authorizing a special sales tax to fund infrastructure needs.
Lockley said conversations with legislators had not started, but could soon, though the upcoming elections could make some conversations moot if they were to start now.
