TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors decided to join a friend of the court brief supporting Jackson County in an appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Board attorney Conrad Mord said a group of citizens had appealed a board action to court, where a judge ruled against the county after hearing additional evidence not presented to the board of supervisors when it made its decision.
Jackson County challenged the ruling on the grounds that the court should have considered only the information presented to the board of supervisors.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a request for business from Benecom, an information technology support firm.
• Approved repairs to a door and the aalrm system at the justice court building.
• Approved the purchase ofT-shirts, mattresses, sheets and other supplies for the jail for $1,397.
• Approved a $38,000 contract with TriState for mapping services for the tax assessor’s office.
• Approved interlocal agreements with Tylertown for collecting municipal taxes, and among 14 counties for aerial mapping services for the tax assessor’s offive.
• Credited a garbage account that was mistakenly left open $801.
• Approved travel for Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry to a training session.
• Agreed to match retirement fees for employees of the chancery clerk’s office, on a 4-1 vote. Montgomery voted against.
• Decided to seek bids on digitizing chancery clerk’s office records, because quotes came in above the $50,000 limit for legally accepting quotes.
• Asked to verify that the county’s insurance includes coverage for cybercrimes.
• Approved sending five county employees to a drug court conference in Natchez in September.
• Learned that comptroller Cindy Ginn plans to retire at the end of the year.
