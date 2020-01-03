Three prison Mississippi inmates died this week in fighting that has broken out amid a statewide lockdown, with the grim news coming days after an inmate in one of the units where the violence occurred warned of the potential for rioting.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton told television station WTVA that the most recent fight happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday inside Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The fight reportedly started in one section of the unit and spread to others.
An inmate died of multiple stab wounds that apparently came from a shank, Burton said.
Several other inmates were wounded in the fight, various news outlets reported.
The name of the inmate who died wasn’t immediately released pending notification of next of kin.
Early Thursday morning, inmate Gregory Emary, 26, of Hernando, died in a fight that also wounded two other inmates at a regional Mississippi Department of Corrections’ facility in Chickasaw County. Emary had been serving a 16-year sentence for a burglary committed in Tate County.
And a fight Sunday at the South Mississippi Correctional institution in Leakesville killed inmate Terrandance Dobbins, 40, and wounded two others. Dobbins was serving a life sentence for a homicide in Adams County. An autopsy is being conducted to determine his cause of death.
That fight led to the lockdown at prisons across the state.
Last month inmate Pierre Toombs of McComb, who is housed in Parchman’s Unit 29-G, said he feared worsening prison conditions and a shortage of corrections officers would lead to rioting.
Toombs’ mother, Gail Huff of McComb, relayed his concerns to the Enterprise-Journal. Toombs described living conditions as inhumane and said a lack of staffing leads to frequent lockdowns and inmates in constant fear of attack from other prisoners.
Toombs said one guard in his unit walked off the job after working 16 hours straight.
Around the time Toombs complained about the situation, another inmate posted a video shot on a contraband cellphone to Twitter.
It showed inches of standing water in a cellblock at Unit 29 following heavy rains.
MDOC spokeswoman Grace Fisher said at the time that the agency was working to hire more corrections officers but there was no unrest inside Unit 29.
MDOC director Pelicia Hall announced on Tuesday that she would be leaving her position this month to take a private-sector job. Heads of some other state agencies also have announced they’re leaving as the of Gov.-elect Tate Reeves’ term begins Jan. 14.
Toombs, meanwhile, is expected to be released this month after serving 15 years for robbing a McComb convenience store, but his mother noted that he had already been stabbed at another prison and feared something could happen to him before his release date.
“I’m scared for my son,” she said.
