Summit officials heard a pitch from companies offering to help with the town’s response to COVID-19, including the disinfecting of buildings and retrofitting of public property to thwart the spread of the virus.
Shantrell Nicks, representing H&S Industrial Supplies and Commercial Services, which has partnered with OST Global and Pilot, said OST Global is a government contractor that can help local governments apply for FEMA aid and federal CARES Act funds to pay for the services.
“There is some money out there that recover some expenses you’ve incurred to combat COVID-19,” she said.
Nicks said governments and nonprofits can apply for FEMA public assistance funds that will reimburse up to 75% of the expenses entities have incurred in responding to the pandemic. She said CARES Act funds can cover the remaining 25%.
In addition to deep cleaning buildings, Nicks said the companies can provide personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for employees and retrofit buildings to accommodate social distancing guidelines, as well as install equipment including thermometers that can warn of anyone entering buildings with a fever.
Nicks said local governments must act soon in order to take advantage of the funding.
“It has to be applied for and spent by December,” she said.
Fire Chief Stan McMorris noted the department recently bought a new water heater for laundry services in response to COVID-19. Nix said that could be covered retroactively.
The town council took no action during its work session but is expected to vote on the proposal next week.
