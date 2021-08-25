With less than half of its employees receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center trustees amended its sick leave policy. The hospital now will give more paid sick leave for employees who contract the virus — but only if they’ve been vaccinated.
“Hopefully this will get more employees vacci-nated,” CEO Charla Rowley said during a Tuesday morning Zoom meeting of the board of trustees.
The board unanimously approved the change, which means unvaccinated employees won’t get additional paid sick leave if they get the virus.
Hospital infection prevention practitioner Tammy Bacot said after the meeting that both Pfizer’s fully approved vaccine, now branded as Comirnaty, and Moderna’s shot, now called Spikevax, are available to employees, staff and the general public through the hospital.
She said the recent surge of infections has resulted in a small but steady rise in employees taking the shot.
“There are more people coming in. Since the recent surge, we get three or four employees a day for the vaccine,” she said.
Bacot noted that the majority of doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners have been vaccinated at the hospital, but the majority of overall personnel have not.
“Most all of the doctors are vaccinated and a great deal of the nurses and nurse practitioners are vaccinated, but some people don’t trust it and don’t want it,” she said.
“There’s no one reason” Bacot said of the employees’ reluctance, but she hopes minds will change with the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine.
Terri Burris, a registered nurse at SMRMC, has been in charge of vaccinating employees at the hospital. She said as of Tuesday, 45% of the hospital staff has been vaccinated.
“It is a personal choice, so that is a good number,” Burris said. “We have seen a good uptick in people getting vaccinated because it is affecting a lot of families right now, and I think that has driven people to get the vaccine.”
She also noted that employees have prefered Moderna over Pfizer when making their choice in shot.
SMRMC reported as of Tuesday it had 32 people hospitalized with the virus — a record for the hospital, with seven vaccinated patients. Of the 10 patients in the ICU, only one was vaccinated. A total of five patients are on ventilators, with only one vaccinated.
In other hospital news, the board created a new policy aimed at incentivizing more patients to pay their bills in full. Rowley said the policy, which was also approved unanimously, would give patients a 20% discount on their bill if they pay up. Employees would get 30% off if they pay in full or 20% if they decide to start a payment plan, Rowley said.
