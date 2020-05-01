Debris removal an expensive obligation

Now that McComb has contracts in place to remove debris from last week’s tornado, the question remains whether the financially struggling city will receive reimbursement for the work.
In order to qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pike County needs to have $155,000 in damage — a threshold that should easily be met — and the state must have at least $4.5 million in damage.
Pike County Civil Defense Assistant Director Tina Reed said she is still waiting on estimates from the city before she can send the numbers to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, which will send that data to FEMA.
MEMA public information officer Kelly Richardson said 16 counties reported damage from the April 23 storm. Pike saw the most with 105 impacted homes, but damage assessment isn’t complete.
George and Jones counties were the only counties to report injuries, with George having 22 impacted homes and Jones with 66 impacted homes. The other affected counties are Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Hinds, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Rankin, Smith and Wilkinson.
Reed said the damage from last Thursday’s storm was significant, but she feared the county and city might not get federal assistance.
“I looked through the damage reports for those (counties), but I just don’t think that storm did as much damage as the one Easter,” she said.
Although the state might not hit the mark for federal assistance, it may be enough for public assistance, meaning companies like Entergy and Magnolia Electric Power can come and assist in cleaning up the damage, Reed said.
McComb Public Works Director Alice Barnes said she could not give an estimate of when the clean-up will begin, and city officials were still handling paperwork.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said that if there is a chance the city can receive federal assistance, it will try.
City officials on Tuesday approved a work order with Neel-Shaffer engineering for the cleanup, as well as contracts for Debris Tech to remove the storm damage and Land Co. Development to monitor the process.
In doing so, the city adhered to the stricter — and more expensive — standards set forth by FEMA, which would reimburse about 75% of the cost of the debris removal, even though it appears unlikely the reimbursement will come.
Lockley said city officials will not cut costs by canceling contracts for debris monitoring because they have to follow federal rules or risk losing the assistance if it comes.
“Like I said in last Tuesday’s board meeting, the citizens of McComb are expecting us to clean up the debris,” he said.
The cost of the debris clean-up comes at a difficult time for the city, which is still reeling from the expenditure of a $600,000 clean-up job from a tornado that struck in May 2019. Additionally, the city has had to borrow $1.5 million from itself to make payroll and meet other financial obligations. And the city board was advised this week to trim $700,000 from a gym construction project — one of two big-ticket expenses, including street repairs, that are being financed.
Debris monitoring is the clerical part of debris clean-up. Lockley said without monitoring, the city, county and state would have no idea how much debris was hauled away when the clean-up was over. He said he does not know if the state will reach its threshold, but no matter what, he wants to make sure procedures are followed properly just in case it does.
“No one will actually know until all the counties have submitted their numbers. We have to do everything in order just in case,” Lockley said of whether the threshold will be met. “That goes to FEMA, and FEMA will determine whether or not we made the threshold.”
