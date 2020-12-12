TYLERTOWN — While many Walthall County bridges are in good shape or already set for improvement, time and wear and tear continue to make their marks.
County engineer Jeff Dungan told county supervisors Monday that state transportation officials sent the county a letter ordering a bridge on Beartown Road in District 4 to be posted for a 10-ton limit.
In District 1, the shifting course of a creek has washed out a large area near the end of a bridge on Brockdale Road.
Dungan said the Brockdale bridge, near the Louisiana state line, would need about 31 feet added to its span as well as work to stabilize the creekbanks. He estimated the project would cost several hundred thousand dollars.
“This bridge is (Local System Bridge Program) eligible because it was originally built with LSBP funds,” Dungan said.
He said the Sauls Road bridge, fixed with state Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds of $518.000, should reopen soon after dirt work is completed.
Dungan urged the board send letters about the value of the funds provided under the ERBR program to their local legislators.
“Tell them what you did with that money, and ask for another round of funding,” Dungan said.
