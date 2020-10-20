Gov. Tate Reeves tightened COVID-19 safety measures Monday, ordering some statewide requirements for hospitals and requiring masks in nine specific counties where infections are rising while defending his decision to suspend the statewide mask mandate.
The new executive order will require Mississippi hospitals to reserve 10% of their capacities for life-threatening cases, meaning some may have to cut back on elective procedures.
“That proved to be the single most valuable tool we had in decompressing our hospitals. It is essential that we do it again as we gear up for another potential increase,” Reeves said.
He noted that data that shows an overall increase in recent intensive care unit patient occupancy, even from patients without COVID-19.
Reeves emphasized the importance of protecting hospitals’ resources.
“Our goal in Mississippi has never been to eradicate the virus. We don’t believe, at least I don’t, that that’s a realistic goal,” he said. “Our goal has always been to protect the integrity of our health care system.
“We are at a point where when you combine the potential of rising coronavirus cases with the fact that our hospital capacities are stretched in large part because of non-COVID reasons, we have to take action.”
In DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Itawamba, Neshoba, Claiborne and Chickasaw counties, the state is requiring masks to be worn indoors in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Social gatherings must also be limited to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors.
“I don’t do any of this lightly, and, honestly, no governor should, but we saw this strategy work during the summer wave,” Reeves said.
He began his conference Monday by discussing rising virus numbers across the U.S. and Europe and describing Mississippi’s increase as “relatively slow” and “slight” over the past six weeks, with more of an increase in the past 10 or 11 days.
Mississippi’s State Department of Health reported on Monday two days’ worth of new reported cases of COVID-19 that were 586 in total, although daily case numbers for Sunday and Monday are typically lower compared to the middle of the week, when more tests are analyzed. No new deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.
Several days last week saw new cases above 500, including two days in a row that saw more than 1,000 new cases each, one of which was the largest daily count since August.
The total COVID-19 numbers for Mississippi are now 110,592 cases and 3,171 deaths.
Reeves refused to call the increases in infections in recent weeks a spike, noting that other states like Arkansas and Alabama, which still have mask mandates, have had worse virus increases, than Mississippi.
Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs both encouraged citizens to continue wearing masks, social distancing and only gathering in small groups. Reeves encouraged municipalities and counties to continue enforcing local virus precautions where needed.
Over the weekend, Pike and Lincoln counties reported nine new cases each. Lawrence reported six, and Franklin reported two.
Walthall County subtracted a case. Amite and Wilkinson reported no new cases.
