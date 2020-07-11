McComb’s new interim City Administrator Ebony Ross said her goal in the position is to help lead the city by example toward unity and stability.
“It could be 30 days, it could be 90 days,” she said when asked how long she may be in the position. “However long it is, I just want the work to speak for me.
“I think in my small amount of time, I would like to see unity. We are going to agree to disagree, but at the end of the day, if we can come up with a compromising solution to make the community comfortable, then we’ve made a difference.”
Ross started her tenure with the city as a dispatcher five years ago, moving to day shift to training after a year in the position. She said dispatch was a multi-faceted job and helped her to prepare for her new position as city administrator.
“I started in dispatch night shift from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.,” she said. “I left there as the training dispatcher on day shift. ... A lot of people think dispatch is a secretarial position until you actually sit in the seat. It is not an easy job.
“You have to be patient ... and you have to learn to listen. This is not foreign to me. It is going to be a bigger step than dispatch.”
Ross, a Brookhaven native, moved to McComb with her then-husband and father of her three children. She began working at City Hall in water billing and became the manger in October 2019.
Ross has an associate’s degree from Co-Lin and a bachelor’s degree at Jackson State University. She started a master’s program in leadership with an emphasis in public administration at Belhaven University this year.
“The timing is strange because one of the first classes I took was on leadership,” she said about getting the position as the top appointed official in the city.
Ross took the position in a 3-2 vote June 30 when Zoning, Inspection and Permit Director Henry Green stepped down from the position after a week. The move caused a divide in the board, with Selectman Ted Tullos openly saying he did not agree with the appointment.
Ross said the City Hall staff has been kind and open with her, noting that some employees have come to her with things they felt they couldn’t speak with previous administrators about.
“It is just different things that they would not have felt comfortable coming to someone else to address,” she said. “They’ve come to me saying, ‘While you’re here, can we get things in order.’ ”
One week into her new role, Ross said she felt comfortable saying she can handle the added responsibility.
“I can honestly say I have not been terrified,” she said. “I am more than confident despite the negative comments that were brought to my attention. I am not the person that is going to bed with negative comments.”
Ross said the only aspect of her new position she does not like is the added spotlight she will get from it.
“I don’t mind working from behind the scenes, and I don”t need the spotlight as long as the job gets done,” she said. “With this position, there is going to be a lot of being in the spotlight, but if me being in the spotlight can make a difference in 30 days, then I don’t mind it.”
