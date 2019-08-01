The race for Pike County District 1 supervisor has three candidates challenging longtime Democratic incumbent Tazwell Bowsky, currently the county’s longest serving supervisor.
Roger Nick, Tracey Felder and Charles Burris will compete with Bowsky in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The top two finishers will advance to an Aug. 27 runoff if none of the candidates secures a 50 percent-plus-one-vote majority.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Tazwell Bowsky
Bowsky, 71, of McComb, is the owner/operator of Bowsky’s Laundry and Beauty Salon on St. Augustine Street in McComb, which he opened in 1987. He also owns a barbecue stand next door that he opened in 1995. He attends Tangipahoa Free Will Baptist Church of McComb, where he serves as a deacon.
Bowsky was first elected to the board of supervisors in 1999. He is a lifelong Pike County resident and a McComb High School graduate.
“I’m a public servant, I’m loyal, and I’m dedicated to Pike County, Mississippi. That’s me,” he said. “We together can make Pike County a better place to live.”
As supervisor, Bowsky noted his efforts to get Higgins Drive repaved and garnering State Aid funds for repairs to Martin Luther King Drive.
Over his time as a supervisor, the board has built numerous bridges, including a new bridge in Chatawa near St. Mary of the Pines, he said.
He also noted that the board has focused on paving gravel roads throughout the county.
“We have worked hard to get that done,” Bowsky said.
He cites the acquisition of more land for industrial purposes as a recent accomplishment by the board of supervisors. He also helped negotiate with the federal government to create a storm shelter on Quinlivan Road in Magnolia.
Looking forward to the next four years, Bowsky sees an economic opportunity for Pike County to become a hub of transportation for major shipping companies.
“We’ve taken some steps to improve the airport down there and increase the size of the runway so that larger jets can come in,” Bowsky said.
For Bowsky, the creation of a shipping hub could mean hundreds of new jobs.
“I’m a proven leader. I try to do everything that I can do for everybody. That’s what leadership is about, not just taking care of you or me — taking care of everybody,” Bowsky said.
Charles Burris
Burris, 43, of McComb, is a graduate of McComb High School and a lifelong resident of Pike County. He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College and Southeastern Louisiana University.
Burris has 15 years of experience working in radio and retail sales positions. He also served as a computer technician for the McComb School District.
“I’ve been a working stiff but not in one area,” he said. “I’m not afraid to try something else just to make my mind sharp and help me to meet new people and learn new things.”
Burris said he has always worked to serve the community and described himself as a people person with a friendly personality.
“I don’t meet any strangers. I’m not afraid to ask questions,” he said.
Burris is determined to advocate for the people within District 1 specifically and the people of Pike County in general.
“You know, it’s a lot of diversity in the area, a lot of great people in the area, and they have a lot of great concerns, and I want to meet the needs of the people,” Burris said. “I see a lot of infrastructure issues with the roadwork. … I feel the area could get a facelift on some things.”
Burris said he is confident that with some hard work and collaboration, District 1 could accomplish nearly anything.
“I’m going to go the extra mile with a smile because I want to treat people the way that I want to be treated,” he said. “I want to show that there are some great things going on in the area.”
Burris, who attends House of Worship Ministries, said his familiarity with Pike County and the district gives him the ability to see the issues in the district through local eyes.
“You can be the voice of the people because you’re already there and you already know some of their concerns before they even bring them up because you’re there experiencing some of those things yourself,” he said.
Burris hopes to start a community drum corps for disadvantaged youth if elected. He said that could go a long way toward getting kids off the street and teaching them something fun and productive. He noted that providing kids with a constructive or artistic outlet could benefit their mental health and lead to reduced levels of stress.
He considers showing civility and respect toward others to be highly important.
“I’m a team player. I get along well with others, but I’m not afraid to speak up for what’s right,” he said. “If something is right, I’ll back it 110 percent. But if something is wrong, I’m not afraid to step up and step out and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do better with this.’”
Tracey Felder
Felder, 47, of McComb, is employed by the McComb School District. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Jackson State University and a master’s degree from Alcorn State University. She is a lifelong resident of Pike County.
Felder attends Sherwood Seventh Day Adventist Church in McComb.
Felder represents Ward 3 on the McComb Beautification Committee and volunteers with the special olympics.
Felder considers economic development and infrastructure to be the major issues in her campaign. She wants to address economic challenges, encourage education, creativity and entrepreneurship.
She did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.
Roger Nick
Nick, 58, is a truck driver and attends China Grove Church of God in Christ in Tylertown.
Nick is a graduate of Salem High School and attended Jackson State University and National University in Fresno, Calif. He formerly served in the Army National Guard.
According to a questionnaire he submitted to the Enterprise-Journal, he considers the maintenance and safety of roads and bridges to be major issues in his campaign. He hopes to work to provide jobs and community services as well as to help Pike County operate with efficiency. He also hopes to provide area youth with programs to help keep them off the streets.
He considers his strong work ethic, business experience and commitment to bettering the county as strong assets to his candidacy.
Nick did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.
