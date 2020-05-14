This year’s graduation ceremonies may not be following tradition amid the coronavirus outbreak, but high school seniors will be celebrated with a parade in Summit on Saturday.
Parade organizer Suzanne Womble, manager of The Village Flower Shop, told town officials Tuesday that she wants to put on a Class of 2020 parade.
The procession will begin at 2 p.m. at Summit First Baptist Church and end at the post office, following the town’s usual parade route.
“We just need to do something for Pike County seniors and cheer them up this year,” Womble said. “I just feel for kids who are not going to walk across that stage this year after they’ve worked so hard.”
Womble said drivers must be at least 18 and sign a liability waiver to participate.
She said many of the town’s businesses will have a “senior day” offering promotional discounts to new graduates.
Cars and trucks are welcome in the parade, and floats must have no more than 10 people.
Councilman Joe Lewis noted that social distancing guidelines would forbid bands from playing.
Schools are getting creative with the graduation ceremonies. McComb High School held a virtual graduation ceremony last week in which students walked in one by one with their parents, who were required to wear masks, and received their diplomas while a film crew documented the ceremony.
North Pike is holding a drive-thru graduation ceremony today and Friday.
South Pike is splitting its ceremony into two halves, with 60 students receiving diplomas during each in the school’s coliseum.
Parklane Academy is splitting its graduates into small groups and holding a socially distanced graduation on Friday.
