As South Pike officials seek to boost their stock of internet-connectable devices, the school board adopted a policy for the loan and use of those devices on Thursday.
Superintendent Donna Scott said the Mississippi Department of Education requires the policy because of the source of the funds being used to purchase the Google Chromebooks, the federal CARES Act.
The district made an emergency purchase of 275 devices which have been received and assigned to the high school. Those devices will be available for checkout once the high school students return to the hybrid A-B schedule after Labor Day.
Scott said high school students have priority on the devices until all of the devices the district plans to order have been received, because those students will have work to do at home on the days they are not at school.
Students who have already signed on for online instruction for the first semester will not be eligible to receive a device until the district’s stock has reached a one-to-one ratio with student count, because those families certified that they had adequate computer equipment and internet service to handle online instruction.
The devices may be used in schools at the elementary level, but likely won’t be issued often for home instruction unless the district returns to all-online instruction sometime after Labor Day. Elementary students will return to school on Sept. 8 for traditional 5-day-a-week instruction.
The devices will be stocked at the high school and junior high school first, and then be stocked at the elementaries.
Scott said Google Classroom and Zoom applications will be loaded on the Chromebooks when they arrive, and then the Canvas learning management application will be added once the district’s contract for Canvas is finalized and teachers have received training.
Then, “we will migrate from Google Classroom to Canvas,” Scott said.
She said mobile hot spots have been installed at the school campuses, and the district is still working with other entities, principally churches in the district’s attendance area, to provide more internet access.
“We are working with other sites ... but we can’t do infrastructure,” Scott said. “Parents are still going to have to drive to one of these places.”
Scott said the district can sell the devices to graduating seniors at a reduced rate in 2023.
