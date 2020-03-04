Pike County supervisors took care of several matters pertaining to the coroner’s office Monday, including approving two deputy coroners and signing off on a pay raise authorized by the Legislature.
New Coroner Wally Jones repeated his request that the board increase his and his deputy coroners’ pay from $125 to $175 per call-out, as authorized by the Legislature.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said supervisors first must formally appoint the two deputies, Willie King and Chan Thomas.
Jones said he didn’t know the current board had to do that since the previous board approved them last year and they have been sworn in and trained.
He said his office works an average 500 cases a year, including 74 since he took office Jan. 1. State law allows counties with a population over 20,000, which would include Pike, to appoint a deputy coroner.
Jones said the deputy coroners have a base salary of $300 per month but he is doing away with the position of coroner’s secretary for a savings of $1,000.
The board voted 4-1 to name King and Thomas and to raise their and Jones’ pay. Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky opposed, saying Jones should have only one deputy since the law says “a deputy” instead of “deputies.”
Dowdy said he had no problem with the legality of two deputy coroners, and Jones said the two prior coroners each had two deputies.
Jones also asked if they could be paid $175 retroactively for the cases they’ve worked so far, and Dowdy said he would need to check with the state auditor on that.
Supervisors also agreed to pay the deputies directly rather than have Jones pay them.
In other business, supervisors:
• Agreed to sign onto multi-district litigation against the makers of opioid drugs after Supervisor Robert Accardo negotiated attorney Frank Parker’s rates from 33 to 25 percent.
• At the recommendation of Supervisor Lee Fortenberry, appointed Chris Sassone to the Pike County Economic Development District board to replace Dr. Shelby Smith, who’s retiring.
• Tabled a request from the McComb city board to revamp the agreement governing the McComb-Pike County Airport Board. The board has seven members — three each appointed by the city and county and one joint appointment. The city wants to replace the joint appointment with an alternating appointment. Board president Sam Hall suggested inviting a representative from the city to explain their case to supervisors at their next meeting 8 a.m. Friday, March 13.
• Renewed general and law enforcement liability insurance with MASIT. Agent Russ Stogner said the rates are the same as last year but the premiums are up $16,000 due to a new building, two new law enforcement employees and four new vehicles.
• Agreed to advertise to buy a new dump truck.
• Approved a jail commissary agreement with CTC Commissary of Bossier City, La., which will provide the county with a 30 percent commission from sales.
• Approved travel for Bowsky to the four-day Mississippi Association of Planning and Development Districts conference at Biloxi; $138 travel advances to justice court employees Angela Smith and Danyell Martin to a three-day spring conference at Philadelphia, Miss.; and $112 to tax assessor employee William Johnson for a two-day workshop at Ridgeland, all in April.
• Authorized Pyrotechnico to put on a fireworks display for the Pike County Baptist Assovciation on June 27 at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
• Heard from Sheriff James Brumfield about problems with loose livestock on public roads, including more than a dozen Mexican fighting bulls that recently escaped east of Magnolia but were eventually caught. Brumfield said he will meet with Dowdy to come up with a proposed ordinance. He noted the Lamar County sheriff has a “cow book” that lists livestock owners to contact in case of collisions with large animals.
• Heard concerns about under-age vaping from Brumfield, who suggested the county adopt an ordinance banning tobacco products for people under 21 since the state has yet to do so. He said he will meet with Dowdy on the topic.
• Heard concerrns about litter from Mike Thompson of Pike 93 Central. He advised supervisors to have trusties pick up trash before bushhogging. Sheriff Brumfield said no trusties are used on county roads, though Community Work Center trusties pick up trash on state roads. Brumfield said he would need someone to supervise inmates, plus a van and trailer, to clean up on county roads.
