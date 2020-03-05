By Matt Williamson
Enterprise-Journal
Author Michael Farris Smith’s fifth novel, “Blackwood,” features a recurring star featured in three of his previous books — the Mississippi landscape.
Smith, who lived in Magnolia in his youth and graduated from Parklane Academy, will catch up with family and friends — and hopefully sell a few books — when he returns to McComb from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday for a booksigning at Buddy’s on Delaware Avenue. Lemuria Books of Jackson will be on hand with copies of “Blackwood,” which sells for $27, as well as his other works — “The Hands of Strangers,” “Rivers,” “Desperation Road” and “The Fighter.”
Set in the north Mississippi hill country in the fictional town of Red Bluff, “Blackwood,” went on sale Tuesday. It interweaves storylines between a family of downtrodden drifters, a metal sculptor who returns to his hometown haunted by a troubled childhood, a bartender he falls in love with and the local sheriff.
Smith has been a longtime teacher of creative writing at Mississippi University for Women.
He moved to Oxford with his wife and two daughters a couple of years ago while finishing up his previous novel, “The Fighter,” and the region’s landscape features heavily in “Blackwood.”
Smith said Red Bluff is loosely based on the town of Water Valley, although his town’s fortunes are far gloomier than the uptick in interest and development Water Valley has seen in recent years.
Smith has a studio in Water Valley and goes there about four or five times a week, driving alongside the hills overrun by endless acres of kudzu.
Seeing the expanse of the invasive vine “just kind of seeped into me, I suppose,” Smith said.
“It’s something you’ve really kind of seen your whole life,” he said.
Kudzu is almost its own character in “Blackwood,” covering secrets and mysteries waiting to be solved, and sheltering a family of transients who come into town.
“There was a French journalist who came through here last year,” Smith said. “We were passing by these acres of landscape kudzu.”
As the leaves overtook trees and other things, “he was talking about how they looked like monsters. He just thought it was also kind of spooky.”
That passing observation stuck with Smith, who developed “this kudzu-covered landscape and the darkness beneath and the evil that may be lurking” into the pages of “Blackwood.”
But that’s just how Smith works.
He uses a keen sense of observation of the people, places and issues that surround his daily life in order to craft his fiction.
It’s featured in “Desperation Road,” which is set in Pike County; “The Fighter,” about a pill-addicted bare-knuckle boxer in the Mississippi Delta; and “Rivers,” set on the Gulf Coast in the post-apocalyptic aftermath of an endless hurricane season.
“Desperation Road” and “The Fighter” have been optioned for movies. Smith said he’d like to see some of the filming for “Desperation Road” — which begins with a woman and child walking up Interstate 55 to the Fernwood Truck Stop — take place here.
For Smith, Mississippi is a well of inspiration.
“When I decided I wanted to write, I knew I needed to come back here. I knew there was an attachment to the place that I knew would serve me emotionally,” he said. “You don’t have to look too far in literary history to find out people have made good use of Mississippi.”
While a lot of his characters are rough around the edges, he said the goodness in them seeps through their gritty veneer.
“I think going back to the humanity of it, I think the kindness and the empathy you see in my novels is a portrait of what I see as well,” he said. “I’m influenced by what I see, too, not just what I imagine.”
Meanwhile, Smith’s star is rising in the literary world.
Published by Little Brown, he’s received the Transatlantic Review Award, Brick Streets Press Short Story Award, Mississippi Arts Commission Literary Arts Fellowship and the Alabama Arts Council Fellowship Award for Literature.
“All that daydreaming I did in school back in the day turned out to be a good thing,” he said. “I tried to tell everybody I knew what I was doing.”

