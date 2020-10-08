GLOSTER — Aldermen agreed Tuesday not to hold Halloween trunk-or-treat this year due to the coronavirus.
In other business, aldermen:
• Approved travel for Misty Jackson to five-day dispatcher training at Ridgeland in November; town clerk Monzella Tickles to a three-day clerks workshop at Jackson in December.
• Authorized deputy clerk Shalonda Weathersby to begin three-year certification training.
• Agreed to buy three computers for a total of $3,330 from BBI to upgrade to Windows 10.
• Agreed to advertise for administration and engineering services for the 2021 Community Development Block Grant.
• Agreed to move Lance Boss from the street department to the water and gas department; hire Marcus Freal full-time and Joshua Anderson and Robert E. Sanders part-time in the street department; and terminate Melvin McDowell.
• Accept a 2015 Ford Taurus from the Brookhaven Police Department.
