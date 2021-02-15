Winter weather has grabbed hold of Southwest Mississippi and affected the ability of many businesses to carry on on Monday and Tuesday.
This includes the Enterprise-Journal, which is unable to print and deliver the Tuesday edition. The usual e-editions for Monday and Tuesday may also be unavailable, though E-J staff are working to resolve technical issues for those editions, which have been completed.
In the meantime, individual stories are available to everybody here on the website for free while the winter weather continues to hold its grip.
