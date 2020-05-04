A Magnolia man is in a Louisiana jail following his arrest for allegedly robbing a homeowner at gunpoint last year.
Sheyene Ray Walker, 40,has been in jail in Washington Parish, La., since April 9, Chief Deputy Mike Haley said.
A Mount Hermon resident came home and allegedly found Walker in the process of taking their property. Walker allegedly confronted the homeowner with a gun, took the items and fled.
Detectives recovered some of the stolen property and identified Walker as the robber, Haley said.
Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Walker, who was eventually arrested in Tangipahoa Parish, La., on unrelated charges before being transferred to the Washington Parish Jail, where he is being held on $95,000 bond.
He’s charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
Haley said the elderly victim died prior to Walker’s arrest.
“Any man who victimizes an elderly person is nothing more than a sorry scoundrel,” Sheriff Randy Seal said in a news release. “I’m so glad we caught up with him and can provide him accommodations at the crossbar hotel. Congratulations to our fine detective division on a job well done.”
No foul play suspected in man’s death
A Liberty man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening, Police Chief Scott Reeves said. Police do not suspect foul play.
Ellzey Whitehead, 49, was found deceased at his Liberty Place Apartments residence around 7 p.m. after friends were unable to contact him and called 911.
The cause of death is undetermined pending the performance of an autopsy.
Sex offender charged
In other news, a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday for absconding Mississippi Department of Corrections supervision and failing to register as a sex offender with the state.
Martin Edward Scarberry, 41, had apparently been living at 1068 Allen Lane for three months without registering his address, as convicted sex offenders are required by law to do.
Scarberry was seen in the Progress community and detectives located him at 3071 Charlie Rhodus Road.
