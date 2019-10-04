McComb needs to search for a new city clerk.
Servia Fortenberry, who was hired as city clerk in October 2016, gave her resignation letter to the board on Tuesday night.
“This has not been an easy decision,” Fortenberry wrote. “After much prayer and conferring with my family, I have decided to accept the city clerk position in Natchez.”
She said she would begin working in Natchez on Nov. 1, and “over the next 30 days, I am willing to help in any way I can to make this transition as easy as possible.”
The Natchez Democrat reported Wednesday that the board there had authorized Mayor Darryl Grennell to offer the position to his preferred candidate, but that candidate was not identified during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Grennell said Wednesday that Fortenberry presented an impressive resumé and made even more of an impact on him and the board with her interview.
Also, “her military background and leadership skills impressed us,” Grennell said. “She is also credentialed in the state, and that is something we need in Natchez.”
He confirmed Fortenberry’s Nov. 1 start date.
Fortenberry thanked the McComb board for its support and the opportunities she was afforded.
Fortenberry was serving as Magnolia’s city clerk when she accepted the position in McComb, succeeding Stephanie Forrest. While working in McComb, Fortenberry earned certification from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Fortenberry is a retired U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and was inducted to the South Pike High School Hall of Fame in 2016.
She graduated from South Pike in 1988 and holds bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration. She worked in Jackson City Hall under two mayors for 14 years.
Fortenberry “has done a good job for the city,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Wednesday. “She saw opportunity knocking at her door, and you can’t be upset at someone who wants to do better for themselves. I wish her the best in her new job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.