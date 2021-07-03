Summer school gave a boost to some South Pike seniors and the school overall.
High school principal Caprice Smalley told school board members Thursday that six of 10 seniors invited to pursue credit recovery in summer school for courses they’d failed during the school year participated in the program.
All six of those seniors got credit for the courses they took, boosting the number of graduates for the year to 112 and giving the school a 97.4% graduation rate. The other four seniors will have to repeat their final school year.
Smalley said 91 students attended summer school for credit recovery in one of 16 courses offered, and 87 of those passed and earned credit.
They were there, he said, because “a lot of them just didn’t do the work” during the school year.
Another eight students attended summer school to pull up grades so they would eligible to participate in extracurricular activities, mostly sports, in the coming school year. Three students received special education services during summer school.
School board member Clara Conerly questioned whether some teachers treated students the way they should have during the school year.
“We have to remember what these students went through this year,” Conerly said. “They were traumatized, just like you (Smalley) and the teachers were. A lot of these students that failed were A and B students.”
Superintendent Donna Scott said she thought things would improve in the coming year, when all students are expected to be back on campus.
At the junior high school, principal Warren Eyster said 52 students, 26 each from seventh and eighth grades, Most of those students successfully completed the program.
“Many of the students finished their work each day in less time than we gave them,” he said. “We hope that will carry over in to the school year.”
Principal Geneva Holmes of Eva Gordon Upper Elementary School said 59 students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades attended summer school there.
Fourth-graders showed small increments of growth in understanding of both reading and math. Sixth-graders also showed reading growth, while fifth-graders showed math growth.
All levels showed improvements in phonics and in reading fluency, or words per minute recognized and understood.
Holmes said she intends to add more phonics instruction in those grades to address reading deficits among the students, and will likely hire four tutors, two each for reading and math, for the school year.
Kim Daniels, outgoing Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School principal — the Eva Gordons will be recombined into one school this fall — said 94 students from prekindergarten to third grade attended summer school.
That attendance was a recent high, Daniels said, as previous summer school programs at the school during her tenure had drawn about 30 participants. All of the school’s students were invited to participate.
Many of the participants showed growth in both reading and math, but also showed where the students had deficiencies.
“The kids that attended needed to be there,” she said.
Three third-graders will not be promoted because of very low achievement during the past school year, and 10 other students will go to fourth grade in the coming year despite being significantly behind their classmates in subject matter understanding, because the third-grade gate test is not being considered for promotion and retention this school year.
