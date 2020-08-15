McComb native Shenita Woods has spent most of her life in McComb School District, first as a student, then a teacher and now as the assistant principal of McComb High School.
“I graduated from here, so I love this district, and I knew I wanted to teach here,” Woods said. “This is my heart. This is my passion, and there are a lot of parents and community members who know me from working here that know I want to help as many students as possible.”
Woods started working in the district as a long-term substitute English teacher. After that, she started as a full-time biology teacher. In total, she has spent 18 years with McComb schools so far.
“Biology is my passion. I love science and teaching,” she said. “It led to me becoming a department chair for a few years, and that is how I ended up getting into administration.”
Woods originally went to college to become a pharmacist but took a biology class that included teaching elements. Something clicked with her in that class, and she changed her major to education and didn’t look back.
“My teacher said, ‘I know you want to be a pharmacist, but you’re a teacher,’ “ Woods said. “From that point on, I prayed on it and decided to change my major.”
Woods said she knew she wanted to go back to McComb as an educator and is glad to get the opportunity to work in a higher capacity.
“I am just on this path, and God is keeping me here,” she said. “I want to help students. My goal is to have as many students succeeds from McComb School District as possible. Any student I can get my hands on and help succeed.”
