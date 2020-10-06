Tropical storm Delta gained strength Monday as it made its way to the Gulf of Mexico, where the 25th named storm of the record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was expected to grow into a major hurricane before making landfall later this week.
Forecasters expected Delta to reach hurricane strength Monday night or today, warning that it could grow as powerful as a Category 3 storm — with winds of 111 to 129 mph — before weakening to a Category 2 and making landfall Friday.
Delta was located 160 miles southwest of Jamaica on Monday afternoon, its winds growing stronger, from 45 mph that morning to maximum sustained winds of 70. The storm was moving west at 8 mph and was expected to turn to the northwest, head toward the central Gulf of Mexico and then veer back northeast.
The center of the forecast cone had Delta passing over Louisiana and Mississippi. But with a margin of error of 160-200 miles that is wider than most, the storm could make landfall anywhere from the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana.
Monday’s forecasts give Southwest Mississippi a 50% chance of feeling at minimum tropical storm-force winds by Friday.
Delta was already having an impact on Southwest Mississippi, with McComb moving its homecoming football game with new opponent Holmes County Central High School to Thursday night.
Summit Fall Festival organizers said they’ll make a decision by Wednesday about whether to hold this year’s festival, which is scheduled for Saturday.
Forecasters said they expect Delta to run into hurricane-busting windshear later in the week along with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma, which could weaken it before landfall.
Before entering the Gulf of Mexico, Delta was expected to lash the Yucatan Peninsula with storm surge and rain tonight and bring flooding rains to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba this week, potentially leading to dangerous landslides.
“While there is a large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, there is increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the Western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or Friday,” The National Hurricane Center said.
