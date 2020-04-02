In an ongoing effort to resolve a city-county standoff about a joint airport board appointment, Pike County Board of Supervisors President Sam Hall suggested Tuesday giving the seat to the city of Magnolia.
“It’s in the Magnolia city limits. It would give them a seat at the table and that would solve the problem,” Hall said.
He added, “They would have to meet financial requirements.”
Last year the McComb city board recommended Ed Silence to fill the vacant joint seat, but the then-board of supervisors refused to go along with it.
At a recent board meeting, Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon asked for the position to be turned over to Magnolia, which could solve the dilemma and give Magnolia representation on the board since the McComb-Pike County Airport is inside Magnolia town limits.
At Tuesday‘s meeting, Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky questioned whether Magnolia would or could contribute sufficient funds to the airport like McComb and Pike County do.
“Does Magnolia know that grants require matching funds? I don’t know if they know all they things we have to do when those seats come up,” Bowsky said.
He suggested the airport could wind up expanding in the future, which could require a significant contribution from members.
Supervisor Robert Accardo noted the airport is the property of McComb and Pike County and questioned whether it would be legal or fair to give the seat to Magnolia.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said such a change would require approval from the McComb, Magnolia and Pike County boards.
Supervisors agreed to take the idea under advisement until they can find out whether Magnolia could meet the financial requirements, as well as the status of projects at the airport.
Public defender offices
In another matter, Accardo said he arranged a meeting Tuesday to look at potential headquarters for the public defender’s office.
He said he, architect Steve Cox and county admin-istrator Tami Dangerfield would meet at a county office building on South Cherry Street, Magnolia, to determine what needs to be done to make it usable by the public defender’s office.
Accardo asked for another supervisor to attend, and Bowsky said he would until he learned Accardo had not contacted public defender Paul Luckett.
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry said he would go, and Accardo said he would contact Luckett.
In other business, supervisors:
• Voted to lease the vacant rear portion of the McComb Health Department building on West Presley Boulevard, McComb, to Summit Plastics for six months to use for warehouse space at a cost of $1 per month.
• Took under advisement a bid from TNT Lawn Care of McComb to provide lawn services for county-owned properties for $1,915 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.