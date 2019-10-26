Longtime Centreville police chief James “Jimmy Ray” Reese, 66, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Centreville Baptist Church. Visitation will resume 2 p.m. Monday, until services at 3 at the church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
