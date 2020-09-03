GLOSTER — Aldermen approved a half-mill tax increase and 5% employee pay raise at Tuesday’s town board meeting.
The tax levy will go from 39.5 to 40 mills. A half-mill increase adds $5 to annual taxes on a $100,000 house.
“We’ve just got to finish the rest of our streets,” said Mayor Jerry Norwood, referring to reason for the hike. “If we don’t get a grant, that money comes out of the general fund.”
“For the last two years we haven’t gone up,” noted town clerk Monzella Tickles.
The pay raises apply to all town employees except for three, who will receive hourly increases: $1 per hour for two, $1.65 for a third.
The board also approved the annual budget, which includes just over $1 million in the general fund, $530,000 in water and sewer and $623,000 in natural gas.
In other business, aldermen:
• Voted to apply for a $149,200 Small Municipality Grant to make roof and other repairs to town hall. The town agreed to contribute $17,500 in matching funds and hired The Ferguson Group to apply for the grant for $2,500.
• Renewed workers compensation coverage with Matt Lewis and Bubba Foster for $12,533, down some $3,800 from last year, in part because of a $3,100 emergency relief credit from the Mississippi Municipal League, which provides the coverage.
• Agreed to commit $29,000 in town funds toward a grant-funded purchase of a dump truck.
• Accepted a $9,350 bid from Clarence Harris to cut 12 trees, grind the stumps and remove the debris.
• Discussed home-based businesses after Alderwoman Betty Green said she received a complaint from a businessman that some such enterprises don’t have privilege licenses, don’t pay business taxes and aren’t located in a commercial zone. Board attorney Angela Cockerham asked for specific information about violators.
