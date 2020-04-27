Power restored, debris cleanup is next big task

Cleanup efforts from last week’s tornado continued to progress quickly Monday, with roads cleared of debris and the majority of power restored to the city.
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 130 mph cut across 18 miles from the Thompson community in Amite County to the northern limits of McComb, reaching widths up to a mile during its destructive march, touching down at 3:07 a.m. Thursday. A tornado that hit the same parts of the city on May 9, 2019, was rated as a weaker EF-1.
McComb Public Works Director Alice Barnes said the city got city closer to working order quickly with the help of the Magnolia volunteer firefighters, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the McComb police and firefighters, church groups and volunteers.
“We are not normal yet, but mostly everything is done,” Barnes said. “All streets were passable by Thursday night due to all the help we got.”
Tree trimming companies were busy working in the hard-hit Edgewood and Indian Reservation neighborhoods on Monday morning as stacks of sawed trees lined city streets.
The McComb city board is expected to hold a vote on debris removal on Tuesday.
“I feel like it is going to be the same way we did last year, but I can’t speak on that right now,” she said Monday. “Everything is piled up beside the roads right now because tomorrow night the board will vote on a task order to clean up. After tomorrow night's meeting, we will have a better idea of how everything is going to work.
“If the citizens will be patient, we will have an answer tomorrow.”
Barnes said any way McComb residents can help would be greatly appreciated, from hauling cut up trees to picking up sticks and garbage. She said her department is spending its time now fixing water lines and turning off water to places that have leaks.
“The city doesn’t have the equipment,” Barnes said about picking up the logs and hauling them off.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said his department has turned in its damage report to the governor’s office, but is unsure if there will be enough damage statewide for McComb to qualify for federal disaster assistance.
The county and state have to meet certain damage thresholds in order to qualify for aid and Coghlan said the county is “more than past the threshold.”Whether the state is as well remains unclear, he said.
“We sent crews out street by street,” he said, adding that the damage report and accurate and complete.
Coghlan reported one house and one mobile home were destroyed, 30 homes and three businesses received major damage, and 70 homes, 76 apartments and 16 businesses ad minor damage. This most likely rises well above the $155,000 damage estimates to qualify for assistance, but the issue is that the state needs $4.5 million in damage from a single disaster in order to qualify for aid, and without that, the county gets no assistance.
“There were some other storms around that day but I don’t know how much damage they had,” he said.
Coghlan said some important things to note for residents is to keep you debris pile separate from log piles. He said residents should watch out for exposed wires and if a burn permit from the fire department is needed before burning debris.
He also said if a resident hired a contractor for clean up, it is the responsibility of the contractors and resident to clean up the debris, not the city or county.
“The county is not picking up debris. You need to dispose of it yourself as of right now,” Coghlan said. “Be patient. Regardless of where it goes, it is going to take a while to get all of this up.”
Coghlan said another issue is that homes with insurance do not qualify for federal assistance and most of the houses he was aware of had it.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley agreed with Barnes that clean up went well, adding that the board’s vote will center around whether the city will go with one of its regular contractors for debris cleanup or go with a different company, which would add time to the cleanup.
“We have a contract with two companies with debris cleanup and monitoring,” Lockley said. “They will be deciding to either go with one of those companies or looking for a different contract.”
Lockley said that it is up to the state to meet their threshold, but the city will be in a crunch without financial assistance.
“Just like the storm before, we will have to pay out of our pocket again,” he said. “We are already financial crisis.”
Lockley said the city otherwise has made great strides in the recovery, especially with residents using private companies to clean their yards.
“I think it is going good as far as private residents,” Lockley said. “It is going to take time to clean that part of the city up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.