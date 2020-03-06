Perspective 2020

The Enterprise-Journal’s 2020 Perspective edition is inside today’s newspaper, featuring in-depth articles on interesting people and issues facing Southwest Mississippi.
The edition also honors the Citizen of the Year and Life Achievement Award winner.
John Westbrook, the owner of Gigantic Bag in Summit, is the Citizen of the Year. Westbrook, a Pike County native who opened the business in 2015, received the honor for his success in creating high-paying manufacturing jobs with good benefits and raising the local tax base.
In 2019, he acquired more industrial property across Pike County with plans to bring even more jobs to the area.
This year’s Life Achievement Award winner is recently retired Southwest Health System CEO Norman Price, who was at the helm of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for the past 35 years. During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the Mississippi Cancer Institute and the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi.
Also inside the edition are a wide range of stories, including services offered for the area’s homeless population, efforts to build a domestic violence shelter, a cowboy church that hosts regular roping competitions, a look at Special Olympics basketball, efforts to fight addiction in the area, an in-depth look at school residency, a test drive in an electric car and McComb’s downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.