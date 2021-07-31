McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said the lack of bed space for city inmates at the county jail is a problem facing the city and its fight against crime, but he wants to make it clear that he’s not placing blame for that on the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail.
The Enterprise-Journal reported Friday that jail officials have not been able to book all of the offenders brought to the facility from city police as they grapple with overcrowding and coronavirus precautions.
Ward said county jail officials are only booking inmates from the city for felony offenses and domestic abuse cases, “and people know they aren’t taking our people.”
While that, coupled with the lack of a juvenile detention center, has had a bad impact on criminal activity, Ward said all of this is beyond the control of the sheriff’s department.
Brumfield said the jail is being more selective about which misdemeanor cases get booked into the jail, and he said limited bookings are affecting how the department responds to crime in the county, including by issuing more tickets.
