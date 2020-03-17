With close to $1 million left over in state funds earmarked for Gateway Industrial Park improvements, Pike County supervisors voted Friday to apply them toward water infrastructure.
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer noted the county received $3 million in October 2018 with three years to spend it at Gateway.
Much has been done with paving and sewer lines, but the county will have some $800,000 to $900,000 left over.
Lott recommended added a 12-inch water main and ground storage tank “so that your industrial park has everything it needs for industry to come.”
“It’s all very, very positive for economic development,” Lott said.
A current 6-inch water line isn’t sufficient for fire protection, he said.
Board president Sam Hall said the project will be a plus for the county.
“That’s at no additional cost to the county, but it will provide an additional need at Gateway that’s going to have to be done anyway.”
Supervisors agreed to pay Neel-Schaffer up to $121,000 for work on the project.
“The system will provide potable water as well as firewater distribution to the Gateway Industrial Park,” said a Neel-Schaffer written proposal. “The system will consist of a 250,000-gallon ground storage tank, a diesel fire pump and distribution piping with hydrants.”
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said he asked Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District to seek funding for street lights at Gateway.
“The industrial park is just about ready for the lighting and everything else that will complete what we set out to do there,” Bowsky said.
Lott said Magnolia Electric Power Association is providing electricity, but the light poles will require longer-than-usual arms due to the width of the easements, so Magnolia EPA will bid on those.
In other business, supervisors:
• Pledged $200,000 in county funds to the Patsy Hill Road project in case there aren’t enough Local Systems Bridge Program funds. County engineer Chad Toles said there currently aren’t enough LSBP funds, but there probably will be in the future.
• Agreed to advertise for supply bids such as asphalt and pipe.
• Noted the receipt of an additional $6,628 for the Juvenile Drug Court Grant.
• Approved travel for election commissioners to one-day training at Jackson in April and for supervisors to the four-day Mississippi Association of Supervisors convention at Biloxi in June.
• Agreed to apply for a homeowner rehabilitation or reconstruction grant for low-income homeowners.
• Authorized purchase of cleaning supplies, masks and gloves for the county’s Department of Human Services building.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding authorizing the Meridian Police Department to assist the sheriff’s department in drug enforcement.
• Approved utility easements for AT&T to lay burieds fiber along Muddy Springs Road, and C Spire to lay fiber optic cable along Highway 51 and other roads.
