Pickering pledges dignity for vets

A simple ceremony called the Dignified Transfer may be the best example of the work Stacey Pickering has done in three years as executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs agency.
Pickering, speaking Wednesday to the McComb Rotary Club, said the agency, which operates four nursing homes for veterans and two cemeteries, sought a way to honor its residents when they died. The homes began announcing each death on the loudspeaker and said the veteran’s flag-draped gurney would be wheeled down the main hallway in a few minutes for any resident who wished to pay their respects.
Pickering said some staff members worried that such departures would upset other residents. But one person who resisted the idea changed her mind when a veteran thanked her after a transfer. He said it was a fine tribute, but most of all it comforted him to know that when he died, his body would not be slipped out a back door “like trash.”
“We give every one of our veterans the dignity they deserve,” Pickering said.
Pickering, who left the state auditor’s job in 2018 to lead Mississippi Veterans Affairs, said the agency lost 95 of its nursing home residents to COVID-19 in the past year. But he added that since vaccines became available, none have died.
He said fully vaccinated family members are now allowed in homes to visit their relatives, while those who are not vaccinated must pass a rapid test at the door to get in.
The pandemic also provided examples of the respect many people have for American veterans. In February, South Korea sent 5,000 masks and other protective equipment to the Mississippi nursing homes, with a request that they be given to Korean War veterans first. Another donor was the Daughters of the American Revolution, whose members from all over the country sent handmade masks.
“We saw the best in people during this past year,” Pickering remarked.
He also said that the Gulf Coast’s experience shows that veterans “are a huge economic driver for our future, and we can build on that.”
Of the 187,000 veterans who live in Mississippi, 30% of them live in the state’s three Gulf Coast counties. That’s because many veterans like to be near a military base that provides medical care and other services, and they also like living around other veterans. The Coast has three such facilities.
Pickering said MSVA is getting involved in new services. A lot of veterans are unemployed or under-employed, and the agency is working with the other state agencies and the National Guard to help them find work.
A particularly ambitious program has been providing job training for imprisoned veterans at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Pickering said 7.5% of inmates in state prisons are veterans, and the idea is to give them apprentice-level training so they can find work when they get out.
He said the first group of eight inmates that received carpentry training three years ago all found a job. In the past three years, 96 veteran inmates have been trained. Only 4% have returned to prison, compared with a statewide recidivism rate of 30%.
The MSVA’s nursing homes are in Collins, Jackson, Kosciusko and Oxford. Pickering said a fifth nursing home, with 100 beds, is being built in Harrison County.
The agency’s two cemeteries are in Kilmichael and Newton.
He added that veterans and their families can check the agency’s website, www.msva.ms.gov, or its Facebook page for regular updates.
