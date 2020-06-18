Proceedings in the Circuit Court are postponed 14 days after an outbreak of coronavirus among court system staff caused occasion to introduce heightened restrictions.
“Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among court system staff, we will not have court for the next 14 days,” Court Administrator to Circuit Judge Michael Taylor Laurie Chassion said.
Proceedings under Circuit Court Judge David Strong remain scheduled.
The move was prompted not by any one employee falling ill in any particular courthouse, but in order to protect all of the individuals who are involved in running a day of court proceedings, Chassion said.
There were 287 people awaiting proceedings in the drug court before the outbreak of coronavirus and over 450 individuals across many industries come into contact with one another at each regular session of court on Mondays.
Lawyers, law enforcement officers, courthouse staff and more are involved in keeping court proceedings running on a regular basis.
“That’s a lot of exposure to the court staff,” she said.
Omnibus proceedings scheduled for today and Wednesday in Pike County will be handled by forms as will those scheduled for next week in Lincoln County.
The trial term in Lincoln County is delayed one week, with tentative plans in place to continue trials then.
Pike County trials will resume August 4, Walthall County trials on September 15 and those in Lincoln County on September 22.
Chassion said the delays are intended to safeguard the health of those involved in proceedings under Judge Michael Taylor.
And the Walthall County courthouse is closed due to an outbreak of coronavirus there.
