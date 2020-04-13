Pike County saw a moderate increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and state health officials reported 161 new cases statewide.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new deaths Monday morning.
The state has 2,942 confirmed cases and 98 deaths since March 11.
Cases in Pike County increased five to 59 Monday.
Pike County has previously had one death and one long term care facility outbreak reported.
Lincoln County’s confirmed cases rose by three to 49. Four have died and outbreaks in two long term care facilities have already been reported there.
Walthall County’s confirmed cases rose by three to 21.
Amite County’s cases increased by two to 14.
Franklin County remained at 10 cases and Lawrence County remained at six.
Wilkinson County, one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, reported four new cases, raising the total to 49. Three deaths and a long term care facility outbreak have already been reported in the county.
Wilkinson County will be the site of a one-day virus drive-thru testing location, according to University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health officials.
Testing will be available at the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency, 1495 Highway 61 S., Woodville on Thursday.
In order to be tested, patients must undergo a screening and receive an appointment beforehand.
The state’s public health lab has tested 6,309 people as of April 5, while private laboratories have tested 14,061 people for a total of 20,370.
Mississippi remains under a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Health officials are allowing people to venture outside to procure essential goods and services, but are recommending they wear face masks when they leave their homes.
