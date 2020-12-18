North Pike is asking families and school staff to let the district know whether they or their children might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday break.
The district created an email address, covidresponse @npsd.k12.ms.us., so that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 among students, families or staff can be used to determine whether students return to school after the holidays in the district’s hybrid schedule or stay home to take classes online. All staff members are expected to respond to the email address and tell their immediate supervisor.
Distribution of Chromebook portable devices for use in online instruction began Wednesday and will continue through Friday for students whose parents have signed authorization and acknowledgement forms.
If students are able to return to school on the hybrid schedule after the holidays, the devices may be used at home on the days students are home instead of on campus.
