Pike County continues to be the center of the pandemic in Southwest Mississippi, but Lincoln County is catching up, passing the 1,000 case mark over the weekend.
Pike County added eight cases since Friday for a total 1,171 since the onset of the pandemic, while Lincoln County added 12 cases over the same period, rising to 1,007.
Amite County rose by three cases since Friday to 285, Franklin County went up by two to 181, Lawrence County reported just one new case for 413, Walthall County added three cases for 577, and Wilkinson hasn’t seen any new cases since Friday, staying at 284.
The state added 949 cases over the weekend and 242 on Monday for a total of 87,130 cases since the first case was reported in Mississippi in mid-March.
Over the weekend, the state reported 27 deaths and added just one death on Monday for a total of 2,585 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Amite County was the only area county to report a death since Friday, bringing its total to seven.
