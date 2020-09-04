Chris Williams has filed qualifying papers to run in the North Pike District 1 school board election Nov. 3, according to the Pike County Circuit Clerk’s office.
The special election will fill the post of Kevin Matthew, who resigned in March. Chris Richardson currently holds the position as interim and has also filed to run.
Today is the deadline to qualify.
