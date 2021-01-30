What’s usually a fairly routine item — approving the four-year road plan — met with some resistance at Friday’s Pike County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Road superintendent Wendell Alexander presented the plan to supervisors for approval. It lists roads to be repaired each year with the estimated cost.
The proposed work includes preleveling and sealing. Preleveling means laying asphalt over rough spots, while sealing means covering it with gravel and light tar.
“The prelevel is to get it back smoother for a better ride, and the sealer is to seal it,” Alexander said.
District 1 Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky asked about work on the road shoulders.
“The shoulder work goes with the prelevel,” Alexander said. “We cut the shoulders off before we prelevel.”
Bowsky also questioned the timetable for individual projects.
“This doesn’t say when this is going to be done,” he said of Alexander’s list.
Alexander said events last year put the county behind schedule.
“Last year was COVID and a lot of rain, and we had the Boone Road project we had to finish,” Alexander said. “We didn’t get anything sealed last year. Everything you’re looking at is going to be done this year.”
That includes preleveling Summit-Holmesville Road from Highway 570 to Summit in District 1.
Bowsky asked what happens if the yearly goals aren’t met, and Alexander said those jobs are rolled over to the next year.
“OK — no, it’s not OK, but go ahead,” Bowsky replied.
Addressing Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer engineering firm, Bowsky said Summit-Holmesville Road is a State Aid Road.
“(The) State Aid road up there is not up to standards on Summit-Holmesville Road on the west side of Highway 570. That needs to be corrected,” Bowsky said.
District 2 Supervisor Sam Hall stressed the need to work on roads in the south part of the county.
“This is a plan to go by. It’s not chiseled in stone,” Alexander said. “It can be changed along as we go.”
Supervisors voted 4-1 to accept the plan, with Bowsky opposing.
“I’d really like to exceed this list,” said board president and District 3 Supervisor Robert Accardo. “I just really feel like the county’s behind in doing these roads.”
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved a $70,000 agreement with Neel-Schaffer to oversee grading two lots at Gateway Industrial Park, one of them for a proposed National Guard armory. Lott said construction funds will come from a $1 state million bond issue.
• Approved a list of 14 unmarked vehicles for the sheriff’s department.
• Noted the discharge of Demetrice Martin from the road department, the resignation of Randall D. Smith from the sheriff’s department, and the promotions of Jason A. Newman from sergeant to lieutenant and Rita Williams from corrections officer to sergeant at the sheriff’s department.
• Approved payment of $941 to Bobbie and Michael Hurst for a right-of-way on the Stateline Road bridge project.
• Approved payment of December invoices to Neel-Schaffer totaling $12,138.
• After hearing comp-troller Becky O’Quin give the monthly financial report, praised her and county administrator Tami Dangerfield for their work. “Y’all did an excellent job navigating through the pandemic,” Hall said.
• Changed the county’s accumulated vacation leave policy so that any amount over the 240-hour cap would count toward retirement under the Public Employees’ Retirement System.
