Vaccine milestone reached

Mississippi’s fight against COVID-19 marked a milestone Tuesday as number of residents receiving vaccinations surpassed those who have contracted the virus.
Gov. Tate Reeves marked the occasion at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Hattiesburg, where Mississippi State Department of Health workers, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Officials and National Guard medics were administering the vaccine.
“Today is a huge day and we’ve hit a new milestone, and that milestone is the fact that about 283,000 Mississippians that have tested positive for the coronavirus, and as of today we’ve actually inoculated, we’ve put shots in arms, first doses, of more Mississippians than have actually gotten the virus,” the governor said.
“We’re at 350,000 total shots in arms as of yesterday. We’ll get over 450,000 this week.”
Reeves said 85,000 doses were administered last week.
“We will do 30,000 doses this week alone,” Reeves said of the state-run drive-thru vaccination sites.
He said some first-dose vaccination appointments were available on Tuesday afternoon.
The state is allowing vaccinations for health care workers as well as residents over 65 and those 18-64 who have pre-existing conditions that puts them at a higher risk of developing complications from the virus.
Reeves said about half of residents over 75 and about 35% of residents over 65 have been vaccinated as of Tuesday.
“Everybody’s gone above and beyond and it’s just been incredible,” he said during a video livestream at the vaccination site.
“We’ve had some people come through here and say we’re as good as Chik-fil-a,” one health care worker quipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.