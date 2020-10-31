A change in state election laws and a high absentee voter turnout means it’ll take longer to get a clear picture of how Mississippians voted in Tuesday’s election.
Since this is the first election to be held since the changes took effect, how long is anybody’s guess, election officials say.
“This is going to be the first time in our history since I’ve been here that we’re not going to be uploading results to the Secretary of State’s Office on election night,” Pike County Election Commission chair Trudy Berger said.
House Bill 1521, which Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law this year, changed the process of counting absentee ballots.
In the past, pollworkers processed and counted absentee ballots at each precinct after polls closed on Election Day before taking those ballots, voting machines and other materials to Election Central in Magnolia.
Three pollworkers in each of Pike County’s 25 precincts handled this task.
Then, election commissioners added the absentee ballot count, already taken at the voting precincts, to the total of votes cast on voting machines after tabulation of all 25 precincts was completed at Election Central. This usually made the total vote — with some exceptions for affidavit ballots in which voters lacked a photo ID — available by the end of the night.
But with the changes to election law this year, “I think that’s an impossibility,” Berger said.
She said the one of the biggest changes is that absentee ballots must be kept locked and sealed at the courthouse, or in Pike County’s case, Election Central, removing the responsibility of counting them from pollworkers. And absentee ballots cannot be counted until after the polls close.
The next big change is the shifting of the responsibility of processing and counting absentee ballots to the five-member resolution board, which now must do a job that 75 people used to do in one night — and with a record volume of absentee ballots cast.
The resolution board will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to process the ballots, but they’ll be unlikely to finish Tuesday night. The board will recess at 7 p.m., and then the absentee ballots that they have processed will be counted, Berger said.
“You can’t start counting them until 7 o’clock at night, which is when the polls close, which is part of what will lead to the delay,” Berger said.
The resolution board will reconvene at 8 a.m. Wednesday to continue counting the remaining absentee ballots.
While absentee ballot results aren’t likely to be known Tuesday night, voting machine results should be posted to the election commission’s website, https://pikecountyelectionresults.org, sooner than usual, Berger said.
“It’s going to speed up closing the precincts. ... We probably will have boxes coming in by 7:30 because their closing of the precinct will be much smoother,” she said.
But given the fact that more than a tenth of the electorate will have voted by Election Day — and there are likely to be close races — those results alone will be insufficient to determine some races.
Another major change in the absentee voting law is that mail-in absentee ballots have to be postmarked by the day of the election and received at the courthouse within five days in order to be counted.
“Since there is a holiday, Veterans Day, after the election, that’s going to have the effect of extending it a day,” Berger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.