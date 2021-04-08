Summit officials appointed an interim town clerk after some confusion among the council and reluctance from the candidates themselves Tuesday, but the urgent delivery of grant paperwork meant someone had to take the job.
And after a vote Tuesday, that’s deputy town clerk LaTunja Lewis.
The meeting began with deputy clerk Suzonne Perkins, who serves as court clerk and works in the police department, sitting in the town clerk’s seat in place of former town clerk Deborah Price, who town officials recently terminated after she had put in a two-week notice.
Price maintains she made her resignation effective immediately hours before the council fired her. She said she returned to town hall to finalize payroll after she was fired at the town’s request.
In a special-called meeting before Tuesday’s regularly scheduled work session, Mayor Percy Robinson suggested the council appoint Perkins to the job since her name is listed on paperwork associated with a grant application as interim town clerk.
Councilman Lester Jones made the motion to do so and Councilwoman Pauline Monley seconded.
During board discussion Councilman Joe Lewis asked Robinson if Perkins was aware of what the job entailed.
“Have you addressed that in detail with Mrs. Perkins?” He asked.
“She’s doing good,” Robinson said.
But Monley said Perkins told her last week that she’d prefer LaTunja Lewis to take the job.
Robinson said that could complicate the grant application.
“We’ve got paperwork that came down from (grant administrator) Mary Helen Ferguson that has her as the interim town clerk,” he said.
Perkins said the paperwork could be changed to add Lewis’ name.
“At one time Mrs. Lewis asked about the position and you said no, right?” Joe Lewis asked LaTunja Lewis. “And now Mrs. Perkins is saying no so we’ve got a situation here.”
“That’s right,” LaTunja Lewis said, adding “wherever I’m needed I’m willing to do it.”
Jones and Monley withdrew the motion and second, and Robinson called for more discussion, saying the change in interim personnel would also require changing the grant application — again.
The council voted to appoint Lewis, who took the town clerk’s seat.
In another matter, the council voted to renew a contract with BBI software for payroll and accounting for $11,456. Officials said it would replace Quickbooks for much of that work and most municipalities use the software.
The council also heard a word of congratulations from Police Chief Kenny Cotton to Sgt. Bobby Hathorn, who helped identify the suspect in a recent shooting after he stopped the man shortly after gunfire on Robb Street in February claimed the life of Mitch Godwin.
“We want to recognize him for that police work,” Cotton said.
Javione Granger, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Cotton also pleaded for residents to stop riding all-terrain vehicles on town streets.
“We’re getting some complaints about four-wheelers being on the road,” he said, adding that a first offense comes with a warning, the second comes with a fine.
“We’re going to give you a ticket but we’re (also) going to tow the vehicle,” Cotton said, adding that the ticket and impound fees could cost about $200 each.
