Some South Pike teachers will be receiving bonuses from the state for maintaining high ratings, the school board announced Thursday.
Osyka Elementary and South Pike High School received funds from the state for progress in improving accountability ratings or maintaining high ratings.
At Osyka Elementary, each certified teacher received an $889 recognition award for improving to a B rating in 2017-18. The money is provided in a lump sum and distributed evenly between certified teachers. The total value of the bonus is $18,680.
At South Pike High School, each certified teacher received a $991 recognition award for their work on improving the school grade to a C in 2017-18. The value of the total award is $42,634.
The awards are based on school performance from the year before last, not on current grades. Schools that improved this year will receive bonuses next year, Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said. Schools that maintain an A or B rating will receive bonuses as well.
In another matter, trustees were elated after receiving a high bid for a plot of timber managed and maintained by the district.
Trustees voted unanimously to accept the nearly $147,000 bid from Jeffrey Lea Logging LLC, of Brookhaven. Transportation Director Warren Banks recommended consideration of local Forest Service representative Baxter Rowley’s recommendation to accept the bid.
The timber company estimates the 61-acre plot, located along Union Church Road and north and west of Lablanc Road, contains 3,455 tons of pine sawtimber, 110 tons of pine chip-n-saw, 1,058 tons of pine pulpwood, 739 tons of hardwood pulpwood and 328 tons of pallet wood.
The board declined several bids for the same plot of land in October. Trustees Clara Conerly and Eva L. Andrews suggested the board sit on the sale until a better offer came around.
In another 16th Section matter, the board accepted a replanting bid for $105 per acre from Reforestation Specialists Inc., of Braxton to replant 49 acres in loblolly pine.
In other business, the board:
• Rescheduled the Jan. 2 board meeting to Jan. 9. The school district will be out for winter break Jan. 2.
• Approved a list of district policies excluding those for the booster club.
• Approved use of the Eva Gordon basketball gym by the Magnolia Youth Basketball Association starting in February.
• Approved a contract with Inspired Consulting LLC, of Hattiesburg. The firm will provide mentorship services to the principals at Eva Gordon Upper and Lower Elementary schools for $24,307.
Melvia Jackson will mentor administrators in analyzing and evaluating existing structures for effectiveness and needed modifications, supervising instruction and providing behavior-changing feedback and coaching to staff, analyzing student performance data to guide the school’s use of resources and in completing and implementing required MDE improvement plans.
• Approved a contract with the Mississippi Association of School Business Officials of Petal to provide financial technical assistance to the district at $95 per hour.
• Hired maintenance employee Perry Gordon, part-time bus driver Felicia Jackson, substitute custodian Nikeitha Eubanks, junior high basketball coach Demontraney Lee, ticket seller Destiny Pounds and substitute teachers Cynthia Clark, Cavadas Nunnery, Eva Ratcliff and Patricia Stewart.
• Accepted the resignations of junior high teacher Garrett Necaise and maintenance employee Clayton Reid.
