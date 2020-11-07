Tylertown native Col. Bobby M. Ginn is relinquishing his command of Camp Shelby in a ceremony Saturday and will continue his service in the Mississippi National Guard as Deputy Chief of Staff Logistics Officer in Jackson.
Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center will host a change of command ceremony to welcome new commander Col. Richard L. Weaver at 1 p.m. at the base’s Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
Ginn has served over 30 years as an officer in numerous logistical, leadership and command positions. He deployed to Iraq in 2007, leading the 1387th Quartermaster Company in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Weaver is a Gulfport native who has served over 33 years.
