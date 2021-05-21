Here are sentences reported recently in Pike County Circuit Court:
• Douglas L. Perkins, 25, 400 N. Locust St., McComb, pleaded guilty to sexual battery for assaulting a girl under 14 years old, two counts burglary of a dwelling for breaking into the home of Kawanda Hackett on Aug. 4 and 6, 2018, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Judge Mike Taylor sentenced him to 23 years, 15 suspended, fined him $7,000 and court costs.
• Jerome K. Ashley, 46, 809 12th St., McComb, pleaded guilty to two counts burglary of a building for breaking into Derrick LeBlanc’s store room on April 8, 2020, and Almetrius Bell’s storage building April 24, 2020. He was sentenced to seven years, six suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $3,000, restititon and court costs.
• Ronald Eugene Matthews II, 34, 1149 Matthews Road, Tylertown, entered an Alford plea to possession of stolen property, meaning he pleaded guilty while maintaining his innocence. He was sentenced to five years, four suspended, fined $2,500, restitution and court costs.
• Titus Rayon Jenkins, 42, 1014 Laird Ave., McComb, pleaded guilty to two counts each possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana, plus possession of a firearm. Judge David Strong sentenced him to 64 years, 41 suspended, fined him $11,250, restitution and court costs.
• Shelton A. Austin, 51, 1031 Anderson Lane, McComb, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor bad check after being indicted for felonious bad check. He was sentenced to six months, suspended, and fined $100 and court costs.
• Fredrick D. Wells, no ago or address available, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana, all with intent to distribute, and possession of lisdexamfetamine. He was sentenced to 20 years, 15 suspended, fined $3,000, restitution and court costs.
• Jerrell Brown, no age or address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, two counts burglary of an auto and attempted burglary of an auto. He was sentenced to seven years, five suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $2,500, restitution and court costs. On Nov. 25, 2019, he broke into Shannon Parks’ Nissan Rogue and Peggy Travis’ Dodge Caravan and tried to break into Barbara Travis’ Dodge Ram, according to the indictment.
• Tony Anthony Brown, 45, 514 Lakeview, McComb, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and meth, both with intent to distribute, and possession of meth. He was sentenced to 10 years, five suspended, to run concurrently with a probation revocation, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $7,000 and court costs.
• Sedrick Junior Brown, 31, 1018 Gum Road, Magnolia, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years, seven suspended, drug and alcohol treatment, fined $2,250, restitution and court costs.
• Terry L. Fair, 42, no address, pleaded guilty to failure to support minor children. Charges will be dropped if he serves 30 months probation, pays a $500 fine and $2,640 restitution to the Department of Human Services.
• Charges were dropped against Dianne Bullock, 63, Jackson, who had been indicted for insurance fraud and wire fraud.
• Charges were dropped against Robert Wesley Johnson Jr., 40, 2046 Lang Road, Magnolia, after he completed a pretrial intervention program. He had been indicted for failure to support minor children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.