TYLERTOWN — As town officials are approaching the start of upgrades to their industrial park building, Walthall County officials are also starting to look at improving their building.
Walthall County Economic Developer Pam Keaton asked supervisors on Monday to consider a plan to upgrade air conditioning and heating units for the 90,000 square-foot building occupied by Brigade Manufacturing.
The work would focus on gradually replacing six multi-ton units that serve the 50,000 square-foot manufacturing floor, where Keaton said about 65 to 70 employees work each day.
The existing units for that section of the building and most of the support infrastructure for them is 30 years old, she said. Keaton and Brigade are not proposing to install new units for the 20,000 square feet of the building that holds offices, which is served by smaller 3- to 5-ton units, and the remaining 20,000 square feet is warehouse and shipping space that company officials don’t plan to air-condition.
Keaton originally proposed replacing just one of the six units serving the manufacturing floor, but said it could be more effective and efficient to replace two at once.
Brigade “can pay $3,000 a month,” Keaton said. “If we put in two units at once, they can just pay longer.”
She estimated the cost of the project between $40,000 and $50,000, which would allow the work to be done from quotes rather than bidding it out, but supervisors said if quotes came in above $50,000, the county would have to advertise for the equipment and installation.
Supervisors questioned whether the electrical systems might need to be upgraded, as well, but Keaton said a $240,000 grant from the state about 10 years ago had already improved the electricals.
County engineer Jeff Dungan said the systems in the building should be sufficient for the new units, but there’s a possibility the electrical service lines could need to be replaced to carry a larger electrical load, depending on the new units.
Supervisors suggested they would take on a promissory note with a local bank to fund the work and pay it back with the payments from Brigade. They will further consider the matter after Keaton and purchasing clerk Hannah Bourgeois get quotes from prospective contractors.
In other infrastructure matters, Dungan said state officials had reviewed the bids on replacing a bridge on Brockdale Road, which qualified for Local System Bridge Program funding.
The bids for the project were above the estimate, but Dungan said after review, the State Aid office was “good with” the low bid from Beacon Construction, which has completed projects in the county and is expected to start on a bridge replacement on East Lexie Road soon. Beacon submitted the low bid of $248,767 for the Brockdale work. Supervisors unanimously approved the bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.