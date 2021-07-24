McComb police are still investigating two shootings that happened within hours of each other Wednesday that left two men battling life-threatening injuries.
Chief Detective Sgt. Victoria Carter said the first shooting, which occurred at the 500 block of 25th Street near Venable Street, took place around 1 p.m. Terry Harrell, 23, of Summit, was shot in the neck and head.
Harrell was transported to Southwest Mississippi Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical condition.
The second shooting took place at the intersection of Summit Street and Higgins Drive a few hours later. 20-year-old Brian Taylor of Tylertown was shot multiple times in the abdomen. He, too, was sent to SMRMC and then airlifted to UMMC in critical condition. No one had been charged in the shootings as of Friday Carter said.
Carter said the department has not determined whether the two shootings were connected. She asked any resident that has information on either shooting to contact the department at (601) 684-3023 or the Crimestoppers hotline at (601) 684-0033.
Meanwhile, law enforcement officials also confirmed reports of two shootings late Thursday night. Multiple sources reported gunfire in east McComb and at Exxon on Presley Boulevard and Highway 51.
Carter was working to gather more information on the shootings as of Friday morning and hoped to release more details later that day. But no additional information became available.
