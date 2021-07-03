Officials sworn into office

Magnolia’s swearing-in ceremony for the incoming town board Thursday wasn’t just a simple affair. It was a gala event, with a packed house at the Pike County Multipurpose Complex followed by a banquet.
Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten administered the oath of office to new Mayor Tammy Witherspoon as well as returning aldermen Clarence Burton, Becky Magee, Antonio Martin and Darrell Pounds.
Alderman Joe Cornacchione did not attend. (See related story).
Witherspoon was the star of the show, making a grand entrance with her husband, former Mayor Anthony Witherspoon, as the crowd stood and cheered.
Tammy Witherspoon is the town’s first Black female mayor.
“Thank you for allowing us to witness history in the making,” the Rev. Gary Brumfield said in his opening prayer.
“Hello, Magnolia!” Witherspoon said in her speech following the oaths.
“We celebrate a historic moment — the first woman and the first Black woman elected as the mayor of the city of Magnolia.”
She laid out her vision for her administration: continuing to secure funding for street overlays, water and sewer improvements, town beautification, demolition of derelict properties and fixing sidewalks.
She pledged to work together with the board and to build relationships with the South Pike School District and the town’s citizens.
Witherspoon noted that she got a bill passed authorizing South Pike license plates, with funds going to the school.
Witherspoon said she will continue to support such events as National Night Out — where police and fire officials meet with citizens — and National Cleanup Day.
“And don’t forget, the best Mardi Gras festival ever!” she added enthusiastically.
She thanked her friends, family and other supporters, noting people came from all over — including a college roommate from Atlanta — for the ceremony.
Witherspoon especially thanked her husband for his legacy as mayor.
“Thank you for all you have done. You leave your city in good hands,” she told him.
Anthony Witherspoon resigned last year, leaving alderwoman Magee to serve as mayor pro tempore.
His wife ran for the office, defeating Mercedes Ricks, who was present at the swearing-in.
Witherspoon received 282 votes (57%) and Ricks 211 in the June 8 election. All the town aldermen were unopposed.
Anthony Witherspoon said he wished Summit, McComb and Magnolia were all one big city.
“We’re all family, and a victory for one is a victory for all,” he said. “We’re all in this together.”
He joked about being married to the new mayor.
“I’m like (Vice President) Kamala Harris’ husband. I’m the first first man of Magnolia,” he quipped.
Summit ceremony
Two incumbents and three newly elected officials took the oath of office Thursday to represent Summit for the next four years.
Mayor Percy Robinson, who was first elected in 2006, won re-election to his fourth full term, while Councilman Joe Lewis was elected to his fifth term. Joining them on the council will be Chris Daniels, Julius Nash and Marcus Pittman, who were all elected to office on June 8 for the first time.
In a ceremony held in the upstairs auditorium of the Horace Holmes Student Union at Southwest Mississippi Community College, Judge Jose Simo administered the oath of office as the Rev. Carlton Gallman, the pastor of Mitchell Chapel A.M.E. Church, held a Bible and opened the ceremony in prayer. Brandy Hightower sang the National Anthem.
“First of all, let me congratulate the newly elected council members,” Mayor Percy Robinson told a crowd of about 30 residents and supporters.
The mayor noted that he coached the three newest councilmen in football in their youth.
Robinson, who has been an elected official in Summit since 1989, when he was first elected to the town council, said this year’s election was reminiscent of the one in 2005, when an incumbent mayor, the late Charles Carter, and he were re-elected along with three new councilmen, including Lewis.
“Now that you have been sworn in, it’s is now time to get to work,” he said.
The mayor said paving streets would be one of the council’s top priorities.
Robinson said local politics isn’t always an easy job, and neither are the decisions that have to be made.
“You have to remember, the mark of a man is not where he stands in the mark of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in the time of controversy,” Robinson said, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
He called for teamwork among elected leaders.
“We must conduct our board meetings with a sense of integrity. We must respond to our citizens when they call upon us, even though we may not have the right answers, a good answer for them, but we must respond,” he said. “Summit is a small town. Its citizens will be looking up to us. Remember, we are a team. Remove the ‘I’ from your shoulders. It does not matter who gets credit as long as the job is done.”
