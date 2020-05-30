A pastor who planned to open his church back up for services in June said his son is in intensive care with COVID-19.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Benton Thompson said he had not been in contact with his son, Benton Jr., for over three weeks, and despite being in the ICU, his son seems to be recovering.
“There’s been rumors that I had the virus,” Thompson said, adding that he didn’t catch the virus at church because the church had not held in-person services. “He thinks he got it at Wal-Mart.”
Thompson said he wanted to reopen Mount Zion on the first Sunday in June, but he is not able to, adding that the decision to stay closed was not affected by his son’s condition, but because the cleaning supplies he ordered have not come in the mail yet.
“We aren’t going to open on the first Sunday not because he has the virus but because we don’t have supplies we need,” Thompson said. “I want to get in there for a detailed cleaning, but I need Lysol and sanitizer. When I go to the store, I am limited to one of each. How am I going to clean a whole church with one can?”
He said he also wanted to get fever detection devices for the entrances, but they also have not come through the mail yet. Thompson said he does not have a specific day to resume services since that is hinged on the arrival of cleaning supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.