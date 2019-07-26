Pike County election officials have been working feverishly to correct a mix-up in the lines between Mississippi Senate Districts 37 and 38 in time for the Aug, 6 primary elections — a mix-up that dates back to 2011.
Election commission chairperson Trudy Berger said District 38 candidate Kelvin Butler discovered the discrepancies while going door to door campaigning.
In short, more than 100 voters listed as being in District 37 are actually in District 38.
Redistricting follows the census every 10 years, and in 2011, maps of new district lines from the state proved hard to read, Berger said.
“We made mass moves of voters into what at the time looked like the correct districts,” she said.
The error affected 180 voters at the time, though since then a “substantial number” have been purged from the rolls.
Butler discovered the mistake in June and notified election officials.
“I had some family members that were close to (the line) and that’s what alerted me,” Butler said.
The discrepancy only affected voters in parts of McComb, namely portions of New York, Pennsylvania and Burke avenues and Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets.
The circuit clerk’s office sent notices to the affected voters telling them their correct district.
“They got new voter cards,” Berger said. “It didn’t change where they voted. They still vote in the same precinct. The only thing that changed was the Senate district.”
On top of all that, further investigation revealed that 13 of the voters who were notified shouldn’t have been. They were incorrectly told they’re in District 38 when they’re in District 37.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves said he’s not sure if he’ll send out a second notice.
“I’m just investigating the best way to do it because I don’t want to cause more confusion,” he said.
Berger said, “They’re going to get the correct ballot when they go to vote either way.”
The original mix-up arose from irregular configurations along city streets that were hard to pinpoint.
“The problem was created when the initial redistricting was done,” Berger said. “The people were not put in the right district.”
She pointed to a map where the district lines zigzag down Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets.
“That’s an easy mistake to make,” she said.
“When you find errors you make corrections.”
In District 37, Republicans Milt Burris, Morgan Halford Poore, Melanie Sojourner and Kevin Wells are competing in the Aug. 6 primary. The nominee will face Democrat William Godfrey in the Nov. 5 general election.
In District 38, the only candidates are Kelvin Butler and Tammy Witherspoon, both Democrats.
Pike County Republican Party chairman Bobby McDaniel expressed concern the mix-up could affect the election. With a runoff possible given four candidates, “180 votes could make a difference in the outcome,” he said.
Butler said he doesn’t think the change will affect anything.
“We’re talking about 120, 130 votes,” he said. “I don’t see how. The bottom line is whatever district they’re in needs to be correct.”
